Soulja Boy Vents About The Current WWE Product

During a Twitch live stream, rapper Soulja Boy talked about his online beef with Randy Orton. Soulja Boy said that he respects WWE and he enjoyed watching wrestlers such as The Rock when he was growing up. In regards to Orton, Soulja Boy claimed that Orton took his comments about WWE being fake and “blew it out of context.”

Soulja Boy also said the following about the current product:

“I looked at WWE the other day just to see what it looked like. Y’all spitting fire and spitting acid out’cha mouth and doing cut scenes. That shit look like a soap opera TV show, that shit was fake as hell. Y’all can’t even act!”