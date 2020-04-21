Source Addresses Anonymous WWE Complaint Rumors

As noted earlier today, an anonymous WWE employee named “John” (likely for John Doe) submitted public comments at Tuesday’s Orange County, Florida Board of County Commissioners meeting and spoke out against the ongoing WWE tapings from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL. A WWE employee named “John” submitted public comment that said they’re being “forced to work” the WWE TV tapings, despite the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. “John” reportedly said he’s unable to speak out and feels he will be fired from WWE if he approaches his higher-ups. “John” added that despite sanitary precautions at the Performance Center, employees are unable to maintain social distancing at the WWE TV tapings, and they have to touch others. They’ve requested the government shut down the WWE tapings so everyone can follow social distancing rules without fear of losing their jobs, according to notes from local reporter Jon Alba.

Regarding the suspected employee complaint, @Wrestlevotes reports that a direct source in the know stressed that employees have not been forced to work during the pandemic.

The exact quote provided was, “They have not FORCED anyone to work during this time.”

It’s been reported by multiple sources that both WWE and AEW officials have informed talent and staff that they did not have to work during the COVID-19 outbreak if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future. Stay tuned for more from this situation.