Special 200th Edition of The Bump Scheduled for Next Week

WWE has announced that the special 200th edition of The Bump will take place next week.

The Bump 200 will air on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch on Wednesday at 1pm ET.

Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair have been announced as guests for The Bump 200.

The Bump, a WWE show, premiered on October 2, 2019. The one-hour show airs every Wednesday and is usually hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla.

The Street Profits and WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman were the guests on today’s episode, which is embedded below.