Special AEW ALL OUT Casino Ladder Quartet Match Added To Tonight’s PPV Go-Home Edition Of Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view “go-home” edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the addition of a new four-way match.

The bout will give fans an early look at some of the action that could unfold with the same four men in a match that will feature a total of eight competitors this coming weekend, as the bout will feature half of the talent scheduled for the Casino Ladder Match at the annual AEW ALL OUT show on Sunday evening.

“Ahead of the Casino Ladder Match at AEW ALL OUT this Sunday,” Khan’s announcement regarding the new addition to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup began. “An exciting quartet of those 8 great competitors will fight tonight in a 4 way match.”

The Casino Ladder Match Quartet bout at tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS program will see Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix vs. RUSH.

