Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut

A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel..

Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.

During the Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura bout in tonight’s Elevation show, new AEW women’s division coach Madison Rayne will provide commentary. This will prepare Rayne for her in-ring debut on Friday’s live Rampage.

Josh Woods and Tony Nese will also compete, only one night before they take on Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Elevation special:

– Mance Warner debuts vs. Serpentico

– Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Dean Alexander and Damian Chambers

– Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura with Madison Rayne on commentary

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped this past Wednesday night before AEW Dynamite went on-air in Columbus, OH. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.