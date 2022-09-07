Special Anniversary Episode of WWE NXT 2.0 Set for Next Week

The next WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be a one-year anniversary special.

Mandy Rose, the new Unified NXT Women’s Champion, took to Twitter this afternoon with a semi-naked photo, revealing that she will not be appearing on tonight’s show but will return next week for the one-year anniversary episode.

“My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show!,” she wrote.

On September 14, 2021, the weekly NXT show was officially rebranded as NXT 2.0. The re-branding included a new brand direction, new look, new theme song, and other changes. The one-year anniversary will be commemorated in next week’s NXT episode, which will air on September 13.

Rose defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to unify the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on Sunday.

Toxic Attraction will be represented on tonight’s show by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who will compete against RAW’s Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.