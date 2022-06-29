Special Bone Street Krew Table For 3 to Air, Money In the Bank Saturday Schedule

This Friday, Peacock and the WWE Network will debut a special episode of Table For 3 with guests from the famed backstage clique, the Bone Street Krew.

For this episode, the panel will have more than the usual three stars, as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends The Undertaker, The Godfather, Rikishi, Henry Godwin, and Mideon will be on it.

Savio Vega was also included in the BSK, however it is yet unknown why he chose not to take part in the panel. Brian Adams and WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Paul Bearer were the other three BSK members who have since passed away. It goes without saying that Friday’s Table For 3 should have some fantastic tales.

The WWE Network and Peacock will also introduce brand-new independent content on Saturday. PROGRESS Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 and ICW Fight Club #225 will both air.

The following Money In the Bank Saturday programming has also been announced:

– La Previa: Money In the Bank 2022

– Ultimate Money In the Bank 2

– WWE’s The Bump – 4pm ET

– Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show – 7pm ET

– Money In the Bank main show – 8pm ET