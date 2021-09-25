Special Edition of The Bump Confirmed For Extreme Rules Sunday

WWE has announced a special Extreme Rules edition of The Bump for this Sunday as a lead-in for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The show will feature Carmella, Jeff Hardy and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and will air at 2pm ET on Peacock/WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram Live.

WWE issued the following on Extreme Rules Sunday programming:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for WWE Extreme Rules Sunday

Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

A special WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy and Carmella lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action.

Best of WWE Extreme Rules

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest WWE Extreme Rules Matches, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the action.