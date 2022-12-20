Special Episode For the Final WWE RAW of 2022 Confirmed For Next Week

WWE has confirmed that the final episode of RAW in 2022 will be a Best Of special.

PWMania.com previously reported that a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 due to the lack of a live RAW taping on the schedule. During Monday night’s RAW, it was officially announced that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.

“RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air next Monday night at 8pm ET on the USA Network, featuring a look back at highlights from this year.

The RAW roster will be in Columbus, OH for a non-televised live event at the Nationwide Arena next Monday night, while the SmackDown brand will be in New York City for a non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden.

As PWMania.com previously reported, this Friday’s episode of SmackDown was taped last week, and full spoilers can be found by clicking here. The next live SmackDown will take place on December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, while the next live RAW will take place on January 2 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.