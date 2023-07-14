Special Guest Confirmed For Saturday’s AEW Collision

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be held on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which will have a special guest in attendance.

AEW President Tony Khan stated a few months ago during the Double or Nothing post-event press conference that he would love to have WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger at the tournament finals.

Liger appears to have accepted Khan’s offer, as he announced on Twitter that he will be attending the Collision finals in Calgary, Canada.

Hart and Liger both had notable matches during their careers. He wrote the following (as translated by Google):

“I am at Haneda Airport now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart’s memorial tournament ☆ I’m looking forward to Calgary after a long time.”

Here is the updated line-up for Saturday’s show from the Saddledome:

* AEW Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Jay White & Juice Robinson

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Willow Nightingale or Athena vs. Skye Blue or Ruby Soho