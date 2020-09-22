Special Guests Announced For The Bump, Santos Escobar No Longer Scheduled?

– WWE has announced Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Candice LeRae for The Bump, which airs at 10am ET tomorrow morning on the WWE Network and WWE digital platforms. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was previously announced for this week’s episode, but he is no longer being advertised.
Stay tuned for news and more coming out of The Bump. Below are the tweets for tomorrow’s show:
Scroll back in our TL to see evidence that @HeymanHustle, who serves as special counsel for Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns, is THRILLED to join us tomorrow AM! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/fs19jZ59jO
Jey @WWEUsos calls in to talk all things #UniversalTitle and #WWEClash, tomorrow at 10AM ET on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/0lY0pm9rLV
