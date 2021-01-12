Special Guests Announced For “The Bump” This Week

WWE has announced several more guests for tomorrow’s live edition of The Bump.

AJ Styles and Omos will appear as the featured guests, while WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Sheamus, TV personality Randy Jackson, and young fan Mason Casares will also appear.

Jackson will be there to promote his new ‘Name That Tune” show. Mason is the child who was recently featured in a viral video of his birthday party entrance, which paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Stone Cold tweeted on the video, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs live on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms at 10am ET.

🚨 GUEST THREAD ALERT 🚨 We've got a packed show tomorrow, including an interview with @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! Who else is joining #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10AM ET? Let's find out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PWCQUR7k6B — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 12, 2021

You saw the adorable @steveaustinBSR-themed birthday entrance that took the internet by storm, and now you'll see Mason Casares tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/gknf1XQTwG — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 12, 2021