Special Guests Announced For The Bump, WWE Posts Poll For Asuka & TLC

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will go with to replace Lana at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view for the title match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 36% voted for Mandy Rose while 13% voted for Dana Brooke, and 51% voted for Other.

– WWE has announced several top stars for tomorrow’s live edition of The Bump. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Kevin Owens and Carmella. Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

