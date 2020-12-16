Special Guests Announced For The Bump, WWE Posts Poll For Asuka & TLC

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will go with to replace Lana at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view for the title match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 36% voted for Mandy Rose while 13% voted for Dana Brooke, and 51% voted for Other.

– WWE has announced several top stars for tomorrow’s live edition of The Bump. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Kevin Owens and Carmella. Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

Does @CarmellaWWE have @SashaBanksWWE's number? Just days before challenging the #SmackDown Women's Champion at #WWETLC, we hope to get some more insight tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/JimShCLn4h — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020