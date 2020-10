– Michelle McCool will be on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow to celebrate 30 years of The Deadman, her husband The Undertaker. Other guests announced for tomorrow’s show are Rey Mysterio, Shotzi Blackheart, actor William Shatner, and WWE superfan Izzy.

The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all of WWE’s digital platforms. Stay tuned for updates from tomorrow’s show, which will preview the NXT Halloween Havoc episode and more.