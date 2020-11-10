Special Guests Announced For This Week’s “The Bump”

– WWE has announced the following guests for The Bump tomorrow morning – WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Pete Dunne and basketball star Tyrese Haliburton. The Bump airs on Wednesdays at 10am ET via the WWE Network and all WWE social media channels.

Evans will be there to discuss Hire Heroes USA and Veteran’s Day, while The Godfather will discuss The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary.

WWE Hall of Famer THE GODFATHER is coming to #WWETheBump with plenty of @Undertaker stories!#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/t5QXXhezbE — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2020