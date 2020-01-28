Special Guests Announced For WWE’s The Bump

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre have been announced for WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday morning.

McIntyre, who will be there to discuss his Rumble win and the upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, will be an in-studio guest this week. Dudley will also be live in the studio with The Bump crew – Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, McKenzie Mitchell, Ryan Pappolla, and Dan Vollmayer.

Braxton noted on Twitter this week’s episode may be their best yet. The show airs live each morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network, WWE’s YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter.

As seen below, Bully Ray tweeted a video to plug his appearance and teased that someone is going through a table on The Bump.

“Tomorrow, 10am ET, I will be on WWE’s The Bump on the WWE Network,” Dudley said. “Looking forward to it, talking about the Royal Rumble, talking about what happened on RAW with Randy Orton and Edge, talking about anything you guys want to talk about, and listen, if I was Matt Camp or Kayla Braxton, or anybody else on the crew over there on The Bump, I’d be a little concerned because if I’m there, there’s a good chance that somebody’s going through a table. Testify! That’s what Devon would’ve said if he were here. See ya!”

You can see the related tweets on Wednesday’s The Bump below:

Hey. I’ve got a question for you all and I want you to tell me the truth :have you followed @WWETheBump yet? Do it. Now. Please? It will make my day. Plus – im pretty sure tomorrow’s episode may be our best yet. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) January 28, 2020

Next stop: #WWETheBump!@DMcIntyreWWE will be in-studio tomorrow, and we have A LOT to discuss. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7Rp6MgIhSo — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 28, 2020