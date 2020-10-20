Special Guests Announced For WWE’s The Bump

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and Seth Rollins have been announced for tomorrow’s new edition of The Bump on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Lilian Garcia and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest were previously announced for this week’s show. Stay tuned for news & notes from the episode.

