Special Guests Announced To Appear On First Episode Of The Bump For 2021

– Triple H has been announced for the first 2021 episode of The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The Game will be there to promote WWE NXT New Year’s Evil and the Royal Rumble.

As seen below, NXT Champion Finn Balor and Billie Kay will also appear on the first 2021 episode of The Bump tomorrow morning.

We've got an INCREDIBLE lineup for the first #WWETheBump of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ It's all about the #RoyalRumble and #NXTNYE with @TripleH! THIS is your guest thread. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0lPPlj5Wi1 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 5, 2021