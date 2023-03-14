Special “IMPAULSIVE TV” Segment With Logan Paul Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW (3/20/2023)

The Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues next week.

Announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which will be one of the last couple of episodes before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” is a special segment.

Confirmed for the 3/20 episode of Monday Night Raw next week is a special live “IMPAULSIVE TV” segment with Logan Paul and The Miz to promote the Paul vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins showdown at WrestleMania.

