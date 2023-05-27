Special Live Stream Released To Celebrate Roman Reigns’ 1,000-Day Universal Title Reign

For the 1,000 day in a row, it’s time for everyone in the WWE Universe to acknowledge their “Tribal Chief.”

As noted, WWE has announced a special Celebration of Roman Reigns’ 1,000-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

During this week’s Night Of Champions 2023 go-home edition of the show, Michael Cole noted on commentary that the show marked the 999th day of The Bloodline leader’s title reign.

That would make today Roman Reigns’ 1,000th day as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

To commemorate the impressive feat, WWE has released a three-hour stream on their official YouTube channel dubbed, “The Best of Roman Reigns’ 1,000-Day Title Reign.”

Check out the video below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next week for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage including the Celebration of Roman Reigns' 1,000-Day Title Reign.