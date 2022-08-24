Special Look At Title Unification Bout Featured On “AEW Road To Cleveland” (Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite is beginning to wind down.

Ahead of the weekly AEW Dynamite on TBS program this Wednesday evening, the promotion has released their usual “AEW Road To” documentary special video.

The video features an in-depth look at the scheduled title unification bout pitting AEW Champion CM Punk against Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Watch the complete “AEW Road To Cleveland” special video giving an extensive look at this week’s Dynamite on TBS program via the YouTube player embedded below.

