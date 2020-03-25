Special Olympics & WWE Announce “School Of Strength” Campaign

WWE and the Special Olympics have launched a new “School of Strength” fitness campaign, featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

You can see the “School of Strength” teaser with Lynch above.

The campaign was created in response to Special Olympics athletes’ requests for at-home workouts, which have increased during the coronavirus pandemic as many people are unable to train at public gyms or recreation centers.

The campaign, launched today at SpecialOlympics.org, is targeted at athletes in their teens and late 20s. It features 4 workout videos with varying levels of difficulty. The videos are accompanied by downloadable interactive toolkits for coaches and caregivers, which feature recipes, games, health tips and a fitness tracker. The workout video series features Lynch in the ring with 6 Special Olympics athletes from across the country.

“The goal is for everyone, no matter your fitness level, to benefit from these videos,” Lynch said in a press release. “It’s important to me to join this campaign and support those who are breaking barriers for inclusion.”

Below is the full announcement from WWE and the Special Olympics with more details, plus another video with The Man calling on others to participate:

Class is now in session for the School of Strength! Check out #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE's collaboration with @SpecialOlympics athletes in this workout video series to help athletes and friends stay fit wherever they are! #InclusiveHealth https://t.co/i3dbqUscH9 pic.twitter.com/xBvz04Cuvv — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2020