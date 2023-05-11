Special Referee Match Revealed For AEW Double Or Nothing, Updated Line-Up

The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Double Or Nothing, featuring a Special Guest Referee.

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will defend their World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the next Labour Day Weekend pay-per-view, according to AEW. The special Guest Referee will be Mark Briscoe.

Last week’s Dynamite brought Lethal, Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh to the Briscoe farm. Lethal eventually messaged FTR and challenged them to a title contest at Double Or Nothing. On this week’s episode, FTR headed to the ring to answer to the challenge to face Lethal and Jarrett, but first they wanted to invite their best friend out to apologise to him. Instead of Briscoe, FTR was confronted by Lethal, Jarrett, Singh, and Dutt, who demanded an explanation from FTR. Harwood stated that he would agree if Dutt admitted to using Briscoe.

As Briscoe walked out to a big pop, Dutt disputed the accusation and stated Briscoe was also their friend. Mark told everyone to unwind as he spoke with his friend, AEW President Tony Khan, and learned that he will be the Special Guest Referee for Lethal and Jarrett vs. FTR at Double Or Nothing. Briscoe then stated that there must be peace, so he brought out tequila and offered out cups for a toast, then Dutt misted the drink into Harwood’s eyes. Briscoe attempted to maintain order, but a blinded Harwood accidentally killed him with a piledriver. The heel swiftly retreated while FTR checked on Briscoe and confirmed the match.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is set on Sunday, May 28 from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The updated card is shown below, along with a clip from Dynamite:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara vs. MJF (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.