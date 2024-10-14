Special Rules Added To Full Metal Mayhem At TNA Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling announced special rules for the three-way Full Metal Mayhem showdown between The Hardys, ABC and reigning tag-team champions, The System.
“In recent years Full Metal Mayhem has been won via pinfall or submission,” the announcement began. “However at Bound For Glory on October 26 the belts will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015!”
In recent years Full Metal Mayhem has been won via pinfall or submission, however at #BoundForGlory on October 26 the belts will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015! pic.twitter.com/AoatzxYqkp
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2024