Special Stores and Signings Announced for WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend

For Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, WWE has announced two specialized stores that will provide locals with exclusive Chamber-related merchandise in addition to regular WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and other items.

WWE La Super Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, just a few hours before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The La Super Boutique will be open to the public for free. It will be located at the Cathcart Street entrance of Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal.

Sami Zayn will be at La Super Boutique on Thursday at 12pm, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be there on Friday at 3pm.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Shop will also be open that weekend at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The Elimination Chamber Shop will open shortly before SmackDown on February 17, and shortly before the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, February 18.

Liv Morgan will be at the Elimination Chamber Shop at 2 p.m. that Friday. On Saturday at 12 p.m., WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will meet fans at the Chamber shop.

According to the WWE announcement, all signings are free but limited in capacity, and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.