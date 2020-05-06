Special “The Bump” Episode To Air This Sunday

A special Money In the Bank edition of WWE’s The Bump has announced for Sunday at 10:30am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. The special episode will feature The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Taker will be there to promote the premiere of his “Last Ride” series, while Bayley will discuss her MITB title defense against Tamina Snuka, and Wyatt will discuss his MITB title shot from WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Bump will air on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch on Sunday at 10:30am ET.