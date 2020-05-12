Speculation About Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal

As seen on WWE RAW, there was a tease that Bobby Lashley could be challenging for the WWE Title at some point. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the impression is Lashley will be McIntyre’s challenger at next month’s Backlash PPV.

Meltzer also speculated that WWE could be experimenting with a Jinder Mahal babyface run:

“He came across like trying to be a babyface, which would be tough. We’ll see how it goes. I think the idea is they want a babyface from India and he’s the guy.”

It was brought up by Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez that Mahal’s main event run didn’t make a big difference in India but he was also a heel during that period.