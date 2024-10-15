Speculation About Brock Lesnar’s Return Is Fueled By His References On WWE Raw

WWE could be testing the waters to see if one of their biggest stars will be welcomed back by the fans.

This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw featured two references to Brock Lesnar. Up until last night, the company had not mentioned his name on television in months due to Lesnar’s involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year.

In a backstage segment on Raw, Adam Pearce advised Seth Rollins not to take a match against Bronson Reed. Rollins reminded Pearce that he had previously slayed beasts (a reference to Lesnar).

Later in the show, during Cody Rhodes’ in-ring segment with Gunther, Rhodes reacted to being dubbed a secondary champion. Rhodes stated, “Let us not forget I defeated the most dominating champion in company history. And Gunther, I have already slain a frightening beast.” Obviously, the Beast was the show’s second Lesnar reference.

It’s been over a year since we’ve seen Lesnar on WWE TV. There were plans for him to return to the Royal Rumble to face Dominik Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber and Gunther at WrestleMania, but those plans were scrapped.

The Beast references are most likely scripted, and if they weren’t, WWE had time to remove them because the show was taped. So, perhaps we will see Lesnar return to WWE TV in the near future.