Speculation About Direction of Alexa Bliss’ Character In WWE

WWE has been airing Alexa Bliss “therapy session” vignettes in recent weeks which had led to internet speculation about the direction of her character. The speculation has been fueled by news that there was a new trademark filing on January 19th for “The Goddess” term with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) under entertainment purposes.

With rumors swirling about Alexa reverting back to her previous gimmick, she sent out the following tweet on Monday morning along with a drama emoji…

“I like to evolve & always move forwards… never taking steps back”