Speculation About Former WWE Star Returning To Join Bray Wyatt’s Faction

WWE reintroduced the Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, which revealed the set. It turned red before turning to Wyatt, who was acting as a producer while watching his promo about wanting to face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber and that they should run.

He showed video of Lashley mentioning Wyatt on RAW. There was a game show after Wyatt informed Uncle Howdy that it was time for the weather.

“Welcome everyone to America’s favorite game show, Can You Keep A Secret!” the voiceover guy said.

Wyatt asked if we could, and then the doorway to the Firefly Funhouse was shown, along with a several images. Wyatt closed the segment by wearing a black mask and asking, “If I told you a story, could you keep a secret?”

The voiceover guy sounded like Eric Young in the first few seconds of the clip, which you can watch below. This is noteworthy because Young was expected to return to WWE in December. There have been no further updates on his status since then.

Young was written off Impact Wrestling television around the time of the report, where he appeared to be killed by fellow Violent by Design member Deaner in a vignette taped in a prison.

Wyatt is rumored to be slowly recruiting stars for a new faction called Wyatt 6, with Uncle Howdy, who is thought to be Bo Dallas, being the first to join him.

