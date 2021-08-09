Speculation About Ric Flair Getting Back In The Ring Again

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about 72 year-old Ric Fair possibly signing with AEW and how he thinks Flair could get back in the ring again:

“My thing is this, and I’m going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It’s just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That’s not Ric Flair. Ric Flair’s a party guy. That’s just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he’s all about having some fun.”

“Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run.”