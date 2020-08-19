Speculation About Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Returning, Bayley Praises AEW Star

– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has reportedly been in a volatile mood at some of the recent WWE Performance Center TV tapings, but word now is that his mood has been great this past week as WWE prepares to launch the new ThunderDome viewing experience on Friday.

Vince is said to be feeling “pretty good” ahead of the ThunderDome launch, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews. One source said Vince feels like the “worst is over” as far as troubles from the COVID-19 era are concerned.

“Vince feels like the worst is over and he feels that the company can get back to where things were before the virus came along,” a WWE source reportedly said. “He has been in a great mood ever since they locked in the contract with Amway [Center].”

It was noted by another source that Vince seemed more upbeat at the last WWE creative meeting. There’s a feeling among people that have been around Vince that he believes the WWE TV ratings will be up for RAW and SmackDown very soon.

“Vince thinks it might take a few weeks to get back the fans that we lost but when they realize we are out of the Performance Center and they see how cool the shows look, they will be back. He thinks the numbers can get back to where they were in February and early March,” another source reportedly said.

There’s now speculation in WWE that WWE’s new residency at the Amway Center will open the door for top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to return to action.

Stay tuned for updates.

– WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bayley publicly gave praise to AEW star Ricky Starks: