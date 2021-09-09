Speculation About What AEW Has Planned For Ric Flair (Rampage Spoiler)

Since his departure from WWE, there have been reports about Ric Flair signing with AEW in recent weeks.

As previously noted, Andrade El Idolo turned against his manager Chavo Guerrero following Andrade’s match against PAC at the AEW Rampage tapings. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that this could possibly lead to Flair becoming the new manager of his future son-in-law Andrade:

“He got rid of Chavo, and since he’s only been there for a couple of weeks, that makes me feel that if they’re gonna replace him they’re gonna replace him with The Nature Boy, which I’m sure, if [Andrade] has Flair in his corner and he’s motivated to wrestle then he’s gonna be a big freakin’ star.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote that “the rumor among some of the wrestlers who were backstage at All Out was that Flair would be coming in as a manager for Andrade.”

Flair shared a backstage video from All Out of himself with Marko Stunt: