Speculation About What’s Next For Mia Yim In WWE

After losing to Shotzi Blackheart on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, there has been fan speculation about what’s next for Mia Yim now that her boyfriend Keith Lee is part of the RAW roster.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Yim:

“Mia Yim was one of the people running in on Monday night as part of Retribution. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s gonna be there [permanently] as Retribution. When I saw this match, especially since Mia has been a babyface the whole time, it was like ok Shotzi is gonna probably win because Mia is probably leaving. I don’t know that to be the case and that is just speculation but it did work out that way that Shotzi won the match because I knew she was on the way up and they probably weren’t going to beat her. Mia is ready for the main roster, she can go on the main roster. It’s not like she needs more seasoning or anything, she’s ready.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

So is this Retribution? Look at the height of each person. Dijakovic is 6 ft 7 and Maddin is 6 ft 6 which looks right. Chelsea Green 5 ft 7

Kayden Carter 5 ft 2

Mia Yim 5 ft 7 (almost Level with Green)

Shane Thorne 6 ft 2 pic.twitter.com/GkkV6aBiy0 — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 27, 2020

Yim tweeted out the following this morning: