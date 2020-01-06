Speculation About What’s Next For Paige In WWE

There has been recently speculation about Paige’s future with WWE now that she has signed a new five-year contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding her status:

“Paige is back on WWE Backstage this week. She has been teasing something big for her career on social media. After her last neck procedure, the biggest thing would be a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble but there’s no word if that is happening.”

I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) 3 January 2020