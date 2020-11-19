Speculation About What’s Next For Rhea Ripley In WWE

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, NXT women’s champion Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley to retain her title. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what’s next for Ripley in WWE:

“My impression is from watching [the match] is that Rhea is going to the main roster.”

“I just think this is the way to just finish up the story because even the way that they hugged and everything at the end. I could be wrong and no one has told me but I have definitely heard talk of Rhea Ripley going to the main roster.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)