Speculation About Why Charlotte Flair Didn’t Appear At WrestleMania 37

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich, who recently did an interview with Andrade, spoke with WrestlingInc.com and talked about Charlotte Flair not appearing on either night of WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“I think a woman that is a legend, that has the legendary name of Ric Flair and has become one of the best in the field, and she’s taken out of WrestleMania with a cheap excuse of being pregnant? She’s not in WrestleMania, but the night after, she kicks everybody’s ass, and they let her do a mini-CM Punk pipe bomb in the ring. You don’t have her at WrestleMania. You don’t have Brock Lesnar. You don’t have The Rock. You don’t have many things. You don’t have Jeff Hardy. You don’t have John Cena. You don’t have a surprise. You don’t have a CM Punk, and you have somebody already made.

“Somebody that is a diamond. Somebody that is a queen of wrestling, and you don’t have her on the card? Yet you bring her in the next night at RAW? How the heck do you explain that creative process? She’s good for RAW, but maybe we’ll send a message that because you favor your Latino fiancé, maybe it would send a message to the other people, ‘Hey, anybody steps out of line, we don’t care if you’re The Queen Charlotte or you are Andrade or whatever. We’re going to take you out of the card.’”

You can check out the full interview below: