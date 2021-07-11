Speculation About Why WWE Didn’t Write Jimmy Uso Off TV During SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was featured prominently along with Roman Reigns and brother Jey on the July 9th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown despite his DUI arrest earlier in the week.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com speculated about why Jimmy wasn’t written off television:

“There is stuff in the plans that they [WWE] feel is far too important and they don’t want it screwed up and that’s the answer. You would think, third [DUI], bad look — gotta pretend it didn’t happen.”

“I don’t know if Roman went to bat for him. My gut is that they just decided that they got this main event angle. because it does include The Rock and it does lead to WrestleMania and [Jimmy Uso] is involved in it in some form and, you know they don’t wanna screw up The Rock’s angle. When I ask, it’s like there’s nothing happening. It’s not like this is something they can look the other way on, but that’s what they are doing.”