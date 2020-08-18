Speculation About Why WWE Payback Is Taking Place On August 30

Fans have been wondering about why WWE decided to produce a Payback PPV on August 30th which is just one week after Summerslam.
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on possible factors:
Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying. https://t.co/1yLK6Z4xYv
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2020
Having been around wrestling promoters for 38 years and covering Vince virtually that entire time, it is the first conclusion you'd come to. That's how he operates and always will operate. https://t.co/JQLIypofR3
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2020