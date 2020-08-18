Speculation About Why WWE Payback Is Taking Place On August 30

Fans have been wondering about why WWE decided to produce a Payback PPV on August 30th which is just one week after Summerslam.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on possible factors:

Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying. https://t.co/1yLK6Z4xYv — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2020