Speculation About William Regal’s Situation With AEW Following Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is allegedly “something going on” with William Regal and AEW. During this week’s episode of Dynamite, MJF took on Regal in an angle that appeared to be designed to get Regal off television.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“When it was all over, I was just like ‘What was the purpose of this?’ Put so much heat on a guy who is leaving. Moxley gets no revenge at all. MJF is turning heel on a guy who is a heel so the fans are so mixed up, and great we’ve got a new belt.

“There’s stuff that I can’t say, but… whatever the three-year contract is, there’s something up here, okay? And it is certainly a possibility that he’s going back.”

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

“All signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly. Although we have heard nothing official from the company, there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning in a backstage role.”

You can watch a clip of Meltzer’s comments below: