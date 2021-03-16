Speculation About WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales Being Delayed

In regards to WWE’s announcement about the on-sale date for Wrestlemania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the decision was made last-minute on either Monday or possibly Sunday. At this time, it’s unknown if WWE will be increasing or decreasing the amount of available tickets for the event. WWE was reportedly wanting to sell around 45,000 tickets for each night of Wrestlemania but with the UFC planning to run a PPV event in April with a full-capacity indoor crowd, there is speculation that WWE might attempt to run with an even bigger capacity number. Meltzer stated the following:

“We’ll have to see if Vince is gonna go for the full stadium. The plan was 45,000 seats, but that changed obviously because they didn’t put tickets on sale.”

“They pulled the stuff earlier today [Monday], so it’s not like it was something that was decided even like Sunday. It was decided today, maybe Sunday, but they pulled the tickets today.”