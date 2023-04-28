Speculation AEW’s Brand Split And Plans For Top Stars On Dynamite And Collision

Only a few weeks remain until the June 17th, 2023 premiere of Collision, the AEW’s new weekly Saturday night program.

The show will revolve around the return of CM Punk while also dividing the roster to keep him separate from those who have issues with him and vice versa in the aftermath of the All Out incidents.

The brand split has been discussed, but it is unclear how far the promotion will go.

Dave Meltzer reported on the plans for some top stars in the promotion who will be either on Dynamite or Collision in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Punk and FTR will be featured on Collision, while The Elite and others will continue on Dynamite.

Meltzer wrote, “If the idea is a talent split, with one group working Wednesday and another working Saturday, because Rampage is likely to be taped on Wednesday, that would mean it would have the Wednesday night crew predominately. The Saturday crew will be headed by Punk and FTR, and the Wednesday crew by The Elite and BCC.”

