Speculation and Possible Names for The Dyad in WWE NXT

The Dyad will make their WWE NXT debut next week.

Joe Gacy delivered a backstage promo with his two hooded followers, introducing them as The Dyad, on this week’s NXT 2.0. This was Gacy’s first promo after losing to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at In Your House last Saturday night, and he minimized the loss by saying their message is more important than worldly riches or symbols, so he can now focus on the advancement of his disciples. Gacy described his disciples as perfect examples of people in the world that need guidance, and they recognized they weren’t fulfilled until they cleared their minds and opened their hearts to him.

Gacy continued his promo by telling his henchmen to forget what they’ve been called in the past since they are now The Dyad and will continue to be an extension of Gacy beginning next week, when they compete in the ring for the first time.

Schism and Sol Ruca appear to be the names of Gacy’s disciples in The Dyad. WWE applied to trademark “Dyad” on May 16, but they also applied to trademark “Schism” and “Sol Ruca” on the same day.

Merriam-Webster defines Dyad as follows, for what it’s worth: “PAIR. specifically, sociology : two individuals (such as husband and wife) maintaining a sociologically significant relationship”

There has been a lot of speculation about who is behind the new characters. Many fans believe they are new gimmicks for The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson. They changed their identities to Drake and Gibson in late April, but they haven’t wrestled since losing on April 19 to Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. They told McKenzie Mitchell backstage after the loss that they were going home and wouldn’t be seen around NXT any longer due to their frustration. It should be mentioned that as of this writing, no one has confirmed who would be behind the new Dyad gimmicks.

WWE has yet to reveal who The Dyad will face next Tuesday, but we should find out shortly because the NXT 2.0 show for next week is taped Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

