Speculation Behind the Release of WWE NXT’s Bodhi Hayward

It comes as a bit of a surprise that Bodhi Hayward has been let go from WWE, given that he was in the middle of a storyline with Chase University.

According to claims made by Bryan Alvarez on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, there appears to be more to the story that led to Hayward’s release.

“All I will say, because I don’t know all of the details, but there was stuff going on,” Alvarez said. “I guess the easiest way to describe it is apparently Bodhi was a handful. So it wasn’t just ‘well, let’s get rid of this guy’ or whatever. But I did hear from multiple people that it wasn’t just ‘we’re gonna cut some folks, we’re gonna cut this person who was right in the middle of a storyline.’ There was more to Bodhi’s story. That’s really all I can say because I don’t know what the more is. But you know, you got a bunch of guys and whatever and they’re in Florida and there’s a loop and god only knows what can happen.”

Alvarez stated that he had a hunch that the reason for the other releases was because they were not getting any better. Additionally, he mentioned that yesterday he heard that there were six releases; consequently, it is possible that one name has not been made public yet.

