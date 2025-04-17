Speculation Grows Over The Rock’s Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

As the final countdown to WrestleMania 41 begins, speculation is heating up over a potential appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at this weekend’s blockbuster event in Las Vegas.

The Rock was last seen at WWE’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he made headlines by aligning with John Cena in a shocking heel turn. Together, they launched a brutal assault on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, an angle that has since fueled rumors of The Rock’s continued involvement in the story heading into WrestleMania.

Since then, The Rock has been off WWE programming due to filming commitments for an upcoming movie. However, WrestleVotes reported today that there’s internal chatter suggesting The Rock might return to WWE television this weekend:

“FWIW: There’s growing speculation that some within WWE are expecting The Rock to show up at WrestleMania this weekend. Viva Las Vegas!”

While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are now more eager than ever to see whether The Rock will interfere in the highly anticipated Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena main event on Night Two, possibly tipping the scales once again.

WrestleMania 41 takes place this Saturday and Sunday, April 19–20, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.