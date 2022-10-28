Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud

As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown.

If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would imply that there are future plans for Wyatt to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. It is not clear when that match will take place, but there appears to be talk about that rivalry taking place at some point in the future.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while it may be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is that Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time because Wyatt is so hot right now.

There is no information regarding when that program may take place; however, it is expected that Reigns will compete against The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania; hence, there is not a large window for a lengthy feud between Wyatt and Reigns unless it takes place after Mania.