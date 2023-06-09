Speculation On AEW Pausing House Rules Events After The Premiere Of Collision

AEW did not hold house shows until a few months ago. Instead, they only did TV and pay-per-view events, as AEW President Tony Khan recognized that the days of wrestling promotions earning the majority of their revenue from live events were over.

Instead, WWE and AEW make a lot of money from media rights deals. AEW also generates significant revenue from pay-per-view events.

However, Khan decided this year to launch House Rules, a series of house shows, though this could change following the June 17 premiere of AEW Collision.

The new show will air on TNT in primetime every Saturday night. Until now, all of AEW’s house shows have taken place on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dave Meltzer speculated in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW house shows might be on hold.

Meltzer wrote, “AEW ran what may be its last house shows for a long time over the weekend. With them adding Collision, I don’t see house shows likely and there aren’t any more left on the schedule.”