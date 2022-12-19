Speculation on Best of WWE RAW Episode Airing Next Week

For everyone, including WWE, the holiday season is quickly approaching.

After the December 16 live episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena, WWE taped the December 23 episode of SmackDown. Additionally, on December 14, WWE filmed the December 20 and 27 NXT episodes at the Performance Center.

Since there was no advertised RAW event on December 26, it was unclear until now what WWE would do. Instead, on this night, WWE will hold a live event from MSG for the SmackDown brand while WWE holds a live event with the RAW roster in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena.

There were rumors that WWE might record next week’s RAW tonight (December 19) in Des Moines, Iowa.

The fact that WWE is only filming one show tonight, according to Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, suggests that WWE didn’t have any plans to tape next week’s show. WWE is expected to broadcast a best-of-RAW episode the night after Christmas, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Meltzer said, “But they did very well for the double taping [SmackDown last week from Chicago]. By the way, tomorrow…for the Raw, it is only a single taping, from what I was told. Two weeks ago, it was a double taping, or it would be a single taping and a best-of-show on the 26th because they’re not taping on the 26th. I guess…I haven’t been told it’s a best-of show, but when I was told two weeks ago, it would be one or the other. It is certainly not the one because I was told today that they are only doing one show tomorrow.”