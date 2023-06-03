Speculation On Big Feud For CM Punk, Backstage Update On AEW And Ace Steel, More

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk will return to AEW on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago for the live premiere of Collision. While many wrestlers said they would have left the company if Punk was brought back after the All Out backstage incident last year, a new report from Fightful Select notes that things have completely calmed down, and there has been no talk of any planned walkouts since it became clear that Punk is returning.

It was noted that AEW officials have taken steps to ensure that as many talents who have issues with Punk or other people are kept separate as part of the brand split between Dynamite and Collision.

With Punk’s return comes the return of former AEW Producer Ace Steel, who was let go after the All Out debacle last year. Some in AEW believe that if Steel hadn’t been involved, the situation would not have blown up as much, while others believe Steel’s skill-set has been underestimated by many they’ve seen online. Steel was regarded as an important member of the AEW team prior to All Out 2022, both as a creative thinker and a coach.

It was previously stated that there were strong pitches for a CM Punk vs. Chris Jericho feud, but there has been no word on whether or not this is still a possibility. The previously reported program between Punk and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, which would reignite their legendary indies feud, is said to be still in the works.

Another interesting twist is that Punk is a fan of Jay White’s work. Along with Bullet Club Gold’s White and Juice Robinson, White was mentioned as a possible early opponent or program for Punk.

