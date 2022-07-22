Speculation on Bray Wyatt After He Quotes Vince McMahon

After posting a cryptic tweet and quoting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Windham Rotunda (a.k.a. Bray Wyatt) has the rumor mill buzzing.

Rotunda just changed the quote in his Twitter bio to one from his old boss.

The quote is, “Begin again kid, it’s what you do.”

Rotunda also tweeted scripture, from Isaiah 22:22.

The scripture reads, “I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.”

The tweet with the Bible verse also included a picture of a painting by Gustave Dore, a French Romantic painter, sculptor, illustrator, and printmaker from the 1800s. “The Inferno, Canto 28, Lines 116–119” is the name of the composition.

The original painting’s actual text, which was missing from Rotunda’s tweet, states, “By the hair It bore the sever’d member, lantern-wise Pendent in hand, which look’d at us and said, ‘Woe’s me!’”

Given that the single figure is shown holding a head that resembles how The Fiend held his lantern, there has been some speculation that this tweet may somehow be connected to The Fiend.

Rotunda’s release from his WWE contract on July 31, 2021—reportedly as a result of budget cuts—surprised the pro wrestling community. Rotunda has been a free agent since Friday, October 29, when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. Since then, he has mostly been away from wrestling, however he made his debut signing appearance at WrestleCon in April. Since leaving WWE, Rotunda has worked on a few Hollywood projects, although as of this writing, no films have been formally announced or released. Rotunda was supposedly in discussions with AEW and Impact Wrestling at one point last autumn, but nothing came of those talks.

